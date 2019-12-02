The Swiss foreign ministry called the Nov. 25 incident a “very serious and unacceptable attack” and summoned Sri Lanka’s ambassador to demand an investigation.
Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said Sunday that evidence collected by investigators did not support the sequence of events of the alleged incident given by the embassy, and that the employee needed to be interviewed by Sri Lankan police.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.