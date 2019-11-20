A lawmaker supporting Rajapaksa said a new prime minister will be announced when the president receives Wickremesinghe’s resignation.
The move clears the first hurdle for Rajapaksa in appointing his own Cabinet. Under the constitution, Wickremesinghe can continue as prime minister until March, when the president can legally dissolve Parliament.
Rajapaksa won last Saturday’s presidential election, beating Sajith Premadasa, the candidate of Wickremesinghe’s party.
