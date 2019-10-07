Rajapaksa represents a breakaway party of Sirisena’s and has the loyalty of a majority from Sirisena’s party.
Rajapaksa’s main rival will be Sajith Premadasa, from the governing coalition. He is a son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was assassinated by the now-defeated Tamil Tiger rebels in 1993.
The Elections Commission opened a two-hour period for nominations Monday.
