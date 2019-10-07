COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s president has opted not to seek a second term, as officials began accepting nominations Monday for next month’s election.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as defense chief under his brother and then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is considered the front-runner.

President Maithripala Sirisena, who likely would have had difficulty beating Rajapaksa, did not pay a mandatory deposit by a Sunday deadline. A record 41 aspirants paid deposits before the deadline.