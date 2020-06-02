But the commission told the court that polls are still not possible on that date and it will need up to 10 weeks from the the time health authorities declare the country safe before holding elections.
The court did not explain its decision.
The constitution states that the country cannot run without a Parliament for more than three months. The petitioners also said the president has no legal authority to spend government funds after April 30 because an interim budget covers expenses only up to that date.
Rajapaksa had hoped to have a full budget for this year approved after elections.
Parliament’s term was to end in September but the president has the power to dissolve it six months ahead of schedule. Rajapaksa used this authority because his party did not have a majority.
Sri Lanka has reported 1,643 coronavirus cases including 11 deaths.
