Full Compliance of Offenders

Often times, when a lawbreaking protester is arrested, he or she will put up a struggle with arresting officers in an attempt to escape. There have also been multiple instances where arrested people have managed to escape from Police custody with the aid of fellow protesters or bystanders. As a case in point, on 18 November a 20-year-old Chinese female was arrested for “Taking Part in a Riot” in Mongkok and claimed she was injured. As she was making her way to an ambulance under the escort of two Police officers, a mob assaulted the duo and assisted the arrested person to escape successfully. Worse still, the rioters then threw bricks and splashed unknown fluids on the two officers who were trapped inside the ambulance.

This example and our experience in general shows the increasing difficulties faced by Police officers making lawful arrests during chaotic situations. It is therefore of vital important for Police officers to obtain swift and full compliance of arrested people in order to ensure the safety of officers and offenders themselves. Not until an arrested person is handcuffed and taken to a secure place has this purpose been achieved. If arrested people are obedient and cooperative then Police officers will have no reason to resort to any use of force. Using force has always been our last resort and then only to achieve a specific purpose such as ensuring the compliance of an arrested person; unfortunately when violent protesters attempt to escape police use of force needs to be commensurate with the resistance shown.

Police’s Duties

Under section 10 of the Police Force Ordinance, Chapter 232 of the Laws of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Police Force shall take lawful measures for preserving the public peace and preventing and detecting crimes and offences. When situations such as illegally blocking roads, paralysing traffic, unlawful assembly, wanton destruction of public and private property and violent attacks on people merely holding different views occur that seriously threatens public order and public safety, the Police are duty bound to take appropriate action to ensure public safety and restore public order.

Since June 2019, protests against proposed amendments to the extradition bill have become increasingly more frequent, widespread and violent. There has been a noticeable escalation of violence by radical protesters in staging protests which are detrimental to the public safety and public order of Hong Kong. These illegal acts include blocking roads, paralysing traffic, hurling petrol bombs and committing arson at various locations, throwing bricks, intentionally vandalising and burning shops and railway facilities, flagrantly assaulting others holding different opinions, seriously wounding others and violently attacking police officers, etc.

Increasingly lethal weapons including petrol bombs, catapults with steel ball-bearings, explosive devices, bombs, bows and arrows, etc. have been used by radical protesters who have shown up well-equipped with helmets, shields, goggles, respirators, masks, full body armour and protective gear. Such preparations are indicative of their intention to stage violent protests and directly confront and attack police officers, which mitigate the effectiveness and efficiency of lower levels of force available to the police through standard anti-riot weapons.

The Police adhere to a strict set of guidelines for the use of force, guidelines that are benchmarked against international standards. Any force used should be the minimum necessary for achieving a lawful purpose. The Police exercise a high level of restraint and professionalism and will give warnings prior to the use of force as far as circumstances permit, while the person(s) involved shall be given every opportunity to comply before force is used. Once the lawful purpose is achieved, the use of force will cease. Police reiterate that it is not necessary for officers to resort to any use of force if there is no violence shown towards them or other members of the community.

The Police will continue to maintain the city’s public safety and bring all lawbreakers to justice. It is of utmost importance that members of the public understand and join hands with the Police to restore the order of Hong Kong as soon as possible.

Interdiction

As at December 17, no police officer has been interdicted as a result of any incidents relating to the protests in various districts since June 9.

Complaints Against Police

As at December 18 this year, the Complaints Against Police Office (CAPO) received 1 418 complaints in relation to major public events since June 9 with various allegations. The allegations of the complaints include “Misconduct,” “Neglect of Duty,” “Impoliteness,” etc. All complaint cases are being or have been investigated. CAPO actively handle complaints in a fair and impartial manner and these are overseen by the Independent Police Complaints Council.

The Police urge any person who believes that they have been unreasonably treated by Police officers to lodge a complaint with the Complaints Against Police Office.

Use of Force Guidelines

It is not appropriate to discuss use of force guidelines as operational details are involved, the disclosure of which would affect the proper and efficient conduct of Police operations and the Police’s work in the prevention and detection of crimes.

That said, and despite the regular revision of the use of force guidelines, the principles remain unchanged — that only the minimum level of force necessary to achieve a lawful purpose shall be used and once the purpose has been achieved, the use of force shall cease. The last regular revision, which was posted onto our internal website in late September, was done to provide more clarity to front line officers on choosing the appropriate level of force when faced with different threats. For example, officers are allowed to use firearms when faced with “assaults to cause or are likely to cause death or serious bodily injury,” as compared with “assaults intended to cause death or serious bodily injury” in the previous version. The new version is clearer and more easily understandable.

