The storm is not expected to make landfall according to the agency’s latest projection, but it is expected to bring downpours in Tokyo and other areas in eastern Japan on Thursday and Friday.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged residents, especially those on islands south of Tokyo, to prepare early for possible evacuation. She said Tokyo is taking ample safety measures to prevent the coronavirus and setting up more evacuation centers to secure enough space.
“Please take precautions well ahead of time,” Koike said.
Two consecutive typhoons earlier this month hit parts of Japan and the Korean Peninsula, causing widespread damages and flooding to houses, roads and other facilities in the region.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.