A man struggles with his umbrella against powerful gusts of wind generated by typhoon Ineng in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press)

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A landslide triggered by a tropical storm has stranded 18 people in Taiwan as the storm heads for China’s southeastern coast.

Tropical Storm Bailu crossed the southern half of Taiwan on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and winds up to 118 kilometers (73 miles) per hour.

Fourteen tourists were among those trapped after the landslide in Hualien county. About 450 people were evacuated around the island and 12,000 households were without power.

At least six people were injured, including a 79-year-old man who was knocked off his motorcycle and another man of the same age who was injured by glass that sprayed into his home.

The storm — also known as “Ineng” — was on track to reach Fujian province in southeastern China on Sunday morning.

