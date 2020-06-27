About 7,500 people have been evacuated from their homes.
More than 20 people have died this year in seasonal rains in southern China that swell rivers and flood towns and agricultural fields.
China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.
More heavy rain was forecast for several provinces, including Sichuan, Guizhou, Hunan, Shaanxi, Henan and Hubei, China’s official Xinhua News Agency said.
