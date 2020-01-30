The Chinese government imposed a total travel lockdown on Wuhan last week, leaving nine million people, including thousands of foreigners, trapped in a city where the virus is raging, and hospitals are overflowing.

Already 129 people have died in Wuhan, with 2,261 confirmed cases and thousands more suspected of carrying the virus, official figures show, but experts say the real number could be much higher.

The U.S. government evacuated 195 Americans from Wuhan this week, flying them to a military base in California. Most were State Department officials and their families, although the department said some private citizens were included, with priority given to those at higher risk from coronavirus, including children, the elderly and those with existing health conditions.

Doug Perez and his Labrador puppy Chubby prepare to venture onto the streets of Wuhan for a walk. pic.twitter.com/pxYHR6g8EU — Simon Denyer (@simondenyer) January 30, 2020

But hundreds of Americans remain in Wuhan with little information, a growing sense of unease and, they say, inadequate communication from the consulate there.

One American woman, visiting relatives in Wuhan for the Lunar New Year holiday, said she had been shocked by the tepid response from the Wuhan consulate and the embassy in Beijing.

The woman, who asked not to be named to protect her Chinese relatives, said she contacted the embassy and consulate when she heard that Wuhan had been placed under a travel lockdown, and followed up with emails and calls when she learned an evacuation flight had been organized for consular staff.

“I was able to speak to someone at the embassy in Beijing, but after a simple question of whether I was a U.S. citizen, to which I responded positively, she transferred my call right away to a recorded line,” the woman said in an email. “To my surprise, the recording stated that the news about the charter flight was untrue, and if citizens needed assistance to be repatriated they should contact the embassy’s citizenship services via email, which I had already done.”

Later, she said she received an email from the embassy indicating that there would be very limited capacity on the evacuation flight for private citizens, and was told to give her details. Eventually she got through to the consulate and was simply told to wait.

“Some friends and I are contacting our senators and representatives in hopes they can exert influence on the State Department to organize more flights so the rest of us can be repatriated as well,” she wrote..

Perez, who is in touch with many Americans in Wuhan through the WeChat messaging service, said many shared similar frustrations.

Japan has extracted more than 400 of its citizens from Wuhan and is making arrangements for a third charter flight, while South Korea is planning to take people out on two charter flights on Thursday and two more on Friday. Australia, New Zealand, Canada and India are among countries also discussing evacuation flights with Chinese authorities.

“The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens is the Department of State’s highest priority,” said a department official who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to be named. The U.S. Embassy in Beijing “continues to work with the Chinese authorities on other options for U.S. citizens in Wuhan to depart Wuhan and/or China.”

A separate State Department spokesman, who also was not authorized to be named, said the U.S. government was “closely coordinating with Chinese counterparts on transportation options and health advice to people in affected areas,” and encouraged U.S. citizens to monitor Chinese health authorities, the U.S. government’s travel advisory for China, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for updates.

Meanwhile, Perez, his girlfriend, her brother, and Chubby, the Labrador, are holed up in their two-floor apartment, with a television, iPads “and lots of things to do.”

He’s been watching “The Sopranos,” reading, and learning computer programming. Wearing a face mask and rubber gloves, he takes the dog for a walk on the largely deserted streets, steering clear of the few other people about. Even Chubby has a mask, although he does not like wearing it, Perez said.

They venture out occasionally to stock up on supplies at local stores. There aren’t any major food shortages but the situation has become “kind of freaky,” he said.

“We went to the grocery store and they were testing everyone’s temperature at the door,” he said. “There was one guy panicking, he kept on touching his forehead.”

Perez said he kept his distance.

“It was like something out of a sci-fi movie, “ he said. “A masked person, you know, with goggles and everything. They’re putting this temperature gun to your head. And you’re waiting in line with other people all wearing masks.”

Perez, a 28-year-old English teacher from Marin County in the San Francisco Bay area, says he has lived in Wuhan for two years and likes it there, despite reservations about air pollution and public sanitation. The wages are decent and the cost of living is lower than in Beijing or Shanghai, he says.

But the mood among Chinese people stranded in Wuhan isn’t good either. Perez said his girlfriend is in touch with many people on WeChat.

“There’s definitely a lot of people who are panicked, scared,” he said. “Who knows what’s going to happen? It’s pretty depressing.”

Wuhan’s city government, concerned that hospitals and medical staff will be overwhelmed, has told people with mild symptoms to stay home, he said, and many people would rather treat themselves than face chaos in the hospitals.

“The general sentiment among the Chinese community here is that it's not safe to go to the hospitals, they're too overwhelmed,” he said. “They're worried that if you go to the hospital, you might get infected by other by other patients.”

Wuhan is rushing to build two pop-up hospitals to isolate thousands of infected patients but officials admit there are not enough beds to cope with the number of suspected cases.

China initially rejected offers of assistance from international health officials but finally agreed this week to allow in a mission led by the World Health Organization. The CDC said it expected some of its experts to be invited as part of that mission.

“If I could ask for anything — set politics aside,” said Perez. “Work with the Chinese, forget about politics, get our people out.