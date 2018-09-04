Kansai International Airport partially is flooded by typhoon Jebi in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region’s main offshore international airport and high winds to blow a tanker into a connecting bridge, disrupting land and air travel. (Nobuki Ito/Kyodo News via AP) (Associated Press)

TOKYO — About 3,000 passengers stranded by a typhoon overnight at an offshore Japanese airport have begun returning by boat and by bus over a partially damaged bridge to the mainland.

Japanese broadcaster NHK showed aerial footage Wednesday morning of the boat and a caravan of buses bringing people back from Kansai International Airport. The airport remains closed.

Typhoon Jebi swept northward across the mid-section of Japan’s main island on Tuesday, peeling roofs off buildings, toppling power poles and flooding the airport that serves Osaka, one of Japan’s largest cities. Japanese media tallied at least nine deaths.

More than 1 million households remain without power Wednesday morning.

Jebi has been downgraded to a tropical storm and is heading north of Japan.

