The Press Trust of India news agency reported the police fired rubber bullets and used batons and tear gas to disperse protesters in Dibrugarh district in Assam state on Wednesday. Streets protests were also reported from Gauhati, the state capital.

The protesters had organized an 11-hour shutdown on Tuesday saying they oppose the bill out of concern that more migrants who immigrated to the country illegally will move to the border region and dilute the culture and political sway of indigenous tribal people.

