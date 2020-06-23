“The quake shook for at least 15 seconds. People were running out from their houses,” South Bolaang Mongondow Disaster Mitigation Agency official Mahyudin Binol said.
No tsunami warning was issued for the relatively deep quake.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
