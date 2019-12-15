Officials did not immediately report any major damage or injuries.
The Davao region has been hit by successive earthquakes in recent months, causing deaths and injuries and damaging houses, hotels, malls and hospitals.
The Philippine archipelago lies on the so-called Pacific “Ring of fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.