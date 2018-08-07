TOKYO — Officials say a strong, shallow earthquake has struck off the eastern coast of Japan. There was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit early Wednesday and measured magnitude 5.6. It said it was 12.1 kilometers (7.6 miles) deep and centered 243 kilometers (152 miles) east of Ofunato city. The city was badly damaged by a magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami that hit Japan in 2011 and killed more than 18,000 people.

Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

