The Japanese Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Maysak was expected to later make landfall on Kyushu, Japan’s southern main island, bringing strong winds and rain, then hit South Korea by Thursday.
Maysak had 162 kilometers per hour (100 mph) maximum winds at its center at daybreak, JMA said. It was forecast to strengthen slightly as it headed toward Kyushu.
A typhoon that hit the Korean Peninsula last week caused scattered minor damage in both Koreas.
Japan’s southern islands are often been hit by mudslides and flooding during typhoon season.
