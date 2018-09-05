An injured man is brought to a hospital after a deadly attack in a Shiite-dominated area of Kabul on Sept. 5, 2018. (Rahmat Gul/AP)

A suicide bombing during a wrestling match in a gym in a Shiite-dominated part of the Afghan capital killed at least 20 civilians and wounded scores on Wednesday, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which occurred in the Dasht-e Barchi area and was followed by an explosion some distance away.

The cause of the second blast was unclear, and there were unconfirmed reports that a couple of journalists who had gathered to cover the first bombing were wounded.

Hundreds of Shiite Muslims have been killed in Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan in recent years in bombings reminiscent of deadly attacks carried out by the Islamic State, a Sunni militant group, in Iraq and Syria.

[Spate of attacks in eastern Afghanistan marks push by Islamic State militants]

The suicide bomber in the Kabul attack first shot dead a guard at the gym before entering the facility, where scores of people had gathered to watch a wrestling match, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Nasrat Rahimi, told reporters.

He said about 70 people were wounded.

Last month, a suicide bomber targeted an educational center in the Dasht-e Barchi district, killing nearly 50 high school students.

Affiliates of the Islamic State have asserted responsibility for all attacks that have targeted Shiites in recent years in Afghanistan. The extremist group regards Shiite Muslims as heretics.

Read more:

Weeks away, critical Afghan elections threatened by violence, claims of manipulation

Turmoil in the Afghan government’s security team raises worries about stability

‘Worse than the civil war’: Kabul violence makes Afghans fearful of unseen enemies — and each other

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news