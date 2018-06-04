A suicide bomber killed 14 people Monday in Kabul outside a large gathering of Afghanistan’s top religious figures that had just condemned suicide attacks as violations of Islam.

The attack occurred near the main entrance of a large tented compound in the Afghan capital, where about 2,000 Muslim clerics had gathered to deliberate on the current war and attacks by the Taliban and the Islamic State, which are battling the Afghan government as well as U.S. and allied troops.

The group, called the Afghan Ulema Council, issued an unprecedented religious edict earlier in the day that declared the insurgency in Afghanistan as being without religious basis. It also proclaimed that suicide attacks, often used by Taliban and Islamic State insurgents, are “haram,” or contrary to Islamic teachings.

Police said seven of the victims were clerics who had been invited from various parts of Afghanistan by President Ashraf Ghani’s government, which has been seeking ways to make peace with the Taliban with the strong support of the U.S. government and Western donors.

Many people at the meeting had left the tent by the time the bomber detonated himself, reducing the potential number of casualties.

[Kabul violence makes Afghans fearful of unseen enemies — and each other]

The Taliban distanced itself from the attack, and no other group has so far claimed responsibility. The blast occurred after several months of frequent bombings and other attacks in Kabul and elsewhere in the country. The insurgents have targeted mosques, government ministries, voter identification offices, charity offices, hotels and police stations.

While singling out the insurgents’ lethal tactics for condemnation, the council called on both Afghan government forces and militant groups to halt the fighting, agree on a cease-fire and hold peace talks.

It was the first time in 17 years of fighting that the nation’s senior clerics have made such an appeal. Many are deeply conservative Pashtuns who share religious and tribal roots with the Taliban, and whose views could carry weight with the insurgents. However, they have much less connection or potential influence on the Islamic State, a foreign-based extremist group with few Afghan roots.

Shortly before the attack happened, a member of the council read a written declaration from the group, or fatwa, saying the war is “illegal according to Islamic laws and it does nothing but shed the blood of Muslims.”

“We the religious Ulema call on the Taliban to respond positively to the peace offer of the Afghan government in order to prevent further bloodshed in the country,” it added.

The fatwa also said that killing people by any means, including suicide attacks as well as armed robbery and kidnapping, are sins in Islam.

Enatullah Balegh, a senior member of the council and adviser to Ghani, told the meeting that clerics also did not support foreign troops operating in the country and that religious scholars should form a larger gathering and find a way to end the war.

.

Pamela Constable contributed to this report from Essex, Conn.

Read more:

Gunmen attack Afghan Interior Ministry; Taliban commanders reported killed

Europe is rejecting thousands of Afghans a year. But what awaits them at home?

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news