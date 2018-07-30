KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a suicide car bomber has killed four people, including a tribal leader, in the eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Monday’s attack targeted Haji Hayat Khan, a tribal leader who also commanded a local militia battling insurgents.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in the province.

In a separate development, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack against a midwives training center in Nangarhar. The attack killed three people and wounded seven.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.