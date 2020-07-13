Mohammad Hashim Sarwari, deputy chief for the provincial council, said the bomber targeted the provincial intelligence service department.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban are active in the province and have stepped up their attacks recently. There also are rival warlords in the area and some Islamic militants, mostly Uzbeks affiliated more with the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan.
