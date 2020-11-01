The powerful storm comes just days after Philippines was already pummeled by another typhoon and, like the rest of the world, is struggling with surging numbers of new coronavirus infections and a sputtering economy.

Reports quoting local officials estimate just four casualties so far, including an unidentified woman who died in her home. National authorities said they were still confirming the deaths.

Ahead of landfall, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration predicted “catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall” and a storm surge over 10 feet (3 meters) — making it “a particularly dangerous situation.”

The government announced Sunday that almost 347,000 affected people were evacuated, with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council projecting a total of a million evacuees. At 8 a.m., 10 electricity cooperatives lost their power supply.

In the eastern province of Camarines Sur, a light tower snapped like a matchstick in a video uploaded by a local congressman. Another video showed a hanging bridge whipped by the wind, like a jumping rope.

A dike collapsed in the province of Albay, as water rushed into a residential area. The region is the home of the Mayon Volcano, and the rains caused rock slides and mud flows from its slopes that left destruction and debris. Experts at the country’s volcano institute warned that further landslides and ash puffs could also still come from the volcano under the influence of the extreme weather.

In Legazpi City, the provincial capital, the wind blew away the ceiling boards at the airport.

Airport and train operations in the capital region, Metro Manila, which is in the typhoon’s path, were suspended.

Online, the top trend on Twitter was #NasaanAngPangulo — translated as ‘where is the president?’ — as the government began its briefing on the typhoon after it made landfall. President Rodrigo Duterte was absent from that broadcast, and was later revealed to be monitoring the storm from his hometown Davao City, well out of the typhoon’s path.

Hitting Catanduanes Island weakened the storm and by midday its peak winds were estimated to be around 150 mph, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane, as it was passing Camarines Sur.

The effects of the typhoon have previously been described as a “double whammy” on top of covid-19, as the Philippines has recorded around 379,000 coronavirus cases and widespread job losses.

The Health Department said it would make sure generators and lifesaving equipment was provided in various hospitals, anticipating power outages due to the storm. It previously also said safety officers were needed to check on sanitation and monitor covid-19 symptoms in typically crowded evacuation centers.

In Baler, Aurora, a tourist town known for its surfing, beachside businesses kept their surfboards in stockrooms ahead of the storm. On top of the consecutive storms — Goni is the third to hit the Philippines this week — their employees have been out of work due to the pandemic.

Surfing instructors have had to take on odd jobs in construction, cutting hair, and electric goods repair to name a few.

“If we wait for Baler to open, and with all the typhoons, we’ll really lose a source of income,” said Jayson Iglesias, 35, who runs El Dawn Surfing School. His business normally earns up to $2,000 a month in the peak season, he added.

Marianne Oreta, who manages El Niño Surf School in Baler, is also waiting out the typhoon as her partner Erly Niño Zaldivar is braving the storm in disaster relief operations. He used to run the school with her, but has since supported the couple with the allowance he scrapes together as an emergency worker. The pandemic has left the pair unemployed.

“It’s in our nature to help,” said Oreta. “He doesn’t want to waste time, and even if there’s no salary, he just keeps going.”

The center of Goni is predicted to make its closest pass to Manila Sunday evening with peak winds near 105 mph, the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane, before leaving the island of Luzon late Sunday night into Monday morning.

A mere tropical storm on Wednesday, Goni erupted into 2020’s most powerful cyclone on the planet by Friday. On Sunday morning local time, its winds peaked at 195 mph, the globe’s strongest storm since Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which devastated the northwest Bahamas. It is the most intense storm in the western Pacific since Typhoon Meranti in 2016.

The Philippines, with the Pacific Ocean to its east and located on the earthquake-prone Ring of Fire, is no stranger to disaster. Of the 20 tropical cyclones estimated to enter the region every year, around eight or nine make landfall in the Philippines.

This typhoon threatens the country just days after Typhoon Molave struck, killing at least 22 people, mostly just south of Manila, according to Reuters. Goni is following a similar path.