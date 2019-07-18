A dozen people were killed and twice that many injured in a suspected arson attack on an animation studio in Japan, according to news reports Thursday.

A man poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio in Uji city, near Kyoto, before setting it on fire, Japan’s NHK broadcaster reported, citing police. They said the suspect was a 41-year-old who is now being treated for his injuries in a hospital.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before seeing smoke. The Associated Press quoted a Japanese fire official saying at least 12 people were presumed dead with more missing.

The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co., which is known for producing TV series “K-On!”, “Clannad” and “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid,” among others, according to the newspaper.

NHK said there were more than 30 injuries.

Kyoto Animation was founded in 1981. In addition to making animation, it publishes novels, comics and visual books, designs characters, and manages a school, according to its website.

