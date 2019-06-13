Brenton Tarrant, the suspect in the Christchurch mosque shootings, appears in the Christchurch District Court on March 16, 2019. (Mark Mitchell, Pool)

The suspected gunman in the New Zealand mosque massacres was expected to become the first to face charges under the country’s anti-terrorism law during a court hearing Friday.

Survivors and family members of those killed in the March 15 attacks plan to attend the proceeding in the High Court in Christchurch — the same city where back-to-back rampages at two mosques claimed 51 lives.

The suspect, Brenton Tarrant, was scheduled to follow the hearing via video link from Paremoremo, a maximum security compound of Auckland Prison, and answer the charges through his lawyers.

If Tarrant enters a not guilty plea, as expected, it opens the way for a possible defense case based on anti-Muslim and white supremacist views expressed in a manifesto posted online before the slayings.

Tarrant, 28, has indicated he plans to represent himself at trial. No date for the trial has been set.

Tarrant faces 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and a charge of engaging in a terrorist act.

In a first in New Zealand, prosecutors decided to seek charges under the 2002 Terrorism Suppresion Act., developed in the global fallout after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The Australia-born Tarrant also was expected to hear the results of a mental health assessment ordered at his previous hearing in April.

Last week, the court also lifted an order that required Tarrant’s face to be blurred in media reports.

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, called the mass shooting an act of terrorism and quickly pushed through laws banning semiautomatic weapons.

