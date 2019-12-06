The shootings marked a shocking turn in a case that triggered a nationwide furor following a string of gruesome crimes against women and girls. Lawyers and activists condemned the police for what they said appeared to be extrajudicial killings. But the officers’ actions drew praise from many quarters and from the victim’s family.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the victim’s mother expressed satisfaction that the suspects were dead. “We did not expect that justice will be delivered,” she said. “I have been saying that the government will not do anything, but today they have done something.”

Activists said the official explanation for the shooting beggared belief. This was “a planned murder,” wrote Kavita Srivastava of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, a human rights group, in a statement. The officers involved should be charged and tried, she said.

There is “no justice” in such killings, wrote Kalpana Kannabiran, a Hyderabad-based sociologist and women’s rights activist, on Facebook. “Only a macho show of power. . .that does great disservice to the memory of women assaulted, killed and maimed.”

On the evening of Nov. 27, a 26-year old veterinarian had parked her scooter near a busy toll plaza in Hyderabad. Four men nearby saw her and made a plan to assault her, police said. The men allegedly deflated her tire to prevent her from leaving, then gang-raped and suffocated her. Her burned body was discovered the next morning in a passage under a highway.

Police swiftly apprehended the four suspects and said that they confessed to the crime. The Post was unable to reach lawyers for any of the men and it is unclear if they had legal counsel. Officials said they would complete the investigation as quickly as possible and the case would be tried in a fast-track court.

The veterinarian’s rape and killing recalled a 2012 attack in which a young woman died after a brutal sexual assault on a bus, prompting widespread protests. Four suspects in that case were convicted and sentenced to death in 2013 but the sentences have yet to be carried out.

Killings by police of suspected criminals are so widespread in India that they have their own terminology. Such incidents are known as “encounter” killings, and the officers involved typically state that they acted in self-defense. But activists say that in practice, police officers enjoy broad impunity and the killings are not followed by thorough investigations.

On Friday, crowds gathered at the spot where the suspects were killed to praise the shootings. “Long live police officers!” they shouted. Some lifted officers on their shoulders.

S. Jeevan Kumar of the Hyderabad-based Human Rights Forum appealed to the public not to get “carried away by instant emotions” which could allow the authorities to trample people’s rights.

“The state should have adhered to due procedure in delivering justice,” he said. “We are compelled to believe that the government has no faith in the judiciary and its own law.”