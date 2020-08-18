But Dahlquist added that “the situation (in North Korea) for the diplomats and the international organizations has increasingly become more difficult recently, including traveling, receiving diplomatic mail and the like. This is partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
North Korea has imposed a lockdown and shut its border with China, its main ally and economic lifeline, in response to the coronavirus.
Sweden has had diplomatic relations with North Korea since 1973 and is one of the few Western countries with an embassy in Pyongyang. It provides consular services for the U.S. in North Korea.
