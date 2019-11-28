The ministry says in an emailed statement that “a local employee of the embassy was detained against her will on the street and threatened at length by unidentified men in order to force her to disclose embassy-related information.”

The ministry did not specify whether the employee handed over any information or provide any details about how she was detained.

The ministry has summoned Sri Lanka’s ambassador over the incident.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD