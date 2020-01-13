Thousands have sought safer ground as the Taal volcano erupts for the first time since 1977, blowing clouds of ash as far away as Manila, 60 miles to the north. Officials have warned the volcano, which sits on an island in a lake and is among the Philippines’ most active, could produce a hazardous “Level 5” eruption within hours or days.

AD

The volcano’s ructions escalated on Sunday, prompting the provincial government in Batangas to declare a state of calamity. There have been no reports of casualties so far.

AD

Manila’s airport resumed partial operations on Monday after being closed for about a day, affecting hundreds of flights.

In the lakeside town of Taal, where a mandatory evacuation order is in force, Mayor Pong Mercado said Monday his government had to abandon 11 evacuation centers and move to a larger city as it was too close to the volcano. Under a gray sky and with frequent tremors jolting the ground, many residents gathered their belongings and waited to be rescued.

“The traffic [is at] a turtle’s pace because of the ashfall. It’s thick, almost zero visibility,” said Mercado. “It’s okay for now because it’s daytime — it will be harder to see at night.”

Evacuees without cars were making their way out by foot on muddy roads, their children and pets in tow. Some also ushered out their livestock, while farmers lamented to the local press that the loss of their animals would affect their livelihood.

At a school-turned-shelter in the town of Bauan, church volunteer Gia Pauline Fabie, 24, estimated that more than 60 evacuees had arrived, some from Taal. She said that there were a lot of children — one of whom she noticed had lost a flip-flop during the rush of evacuation.

AD

AD

“When they arrived, the first thing they asked for were toiletries because they wanted to take a bath,” said Fabie.

Church workers were scouring the town and collecting people without anywhere else to stay the night.

Taal is among more than 20 active volcanoes in the Philippines, which sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire. According to the NASA Earth Observatory, Taal consists of multiple stratovolcanoes. Its primary feature is the three-mile-wide Volcano Island, which has 47 craters and is surrounded by water.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said magma eruptions had taken place in the volcano early Monday, characterized by a lava fountain, lightning and thunder. The volcano had produced at least 75 earthquakes.

Mariel Ann Gabales, 30, managed to leave her lakeside town of Talisay — roughly 15 minutes by boat from the island where the volcano sits — late Sunday local time. She and around 10 others, including her grandparents and cousins, got into a van sent by relatives. Clutching some packed clothes and their three dogs, they arrived in Lipa City past midnight after a three-hour journey.

AD

AD

Electricity was out and it was raining. Gabales said they drove slowly through the dark along slippery roads, but noted the sense of community as people tried to help each other.

“The windshields were covered [with ash] — and a lot of strangers would pour and spray water on them to help,” she said.

But she had heard from friends in the area that many residents had stayed behind, worried about their houses.