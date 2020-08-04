In a pointed statement, the Department of Health and Human Services said the visit was part of “America’s policy of sending high-level U.S. officials to Taiwan to reaffirm the U.S.-Taiwan friendship” and celebrate shared democratic values “in contrast to authoritarian systems.”

“I look forward to conveying President Trump’s support for Taiwan’s global health leadership and underscoring our shared belief that free and democratic societies are the best model for protecting and promoting health,” Azar said.

Taiwanese officials in Washington said Azar would meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior officials during the visit. Taiwan’s widely praised response to the coronavirus pandemic — despite its exclusion from the World Health Organization — is expected to feature in discussions.

China’s Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after their defeat by Communists in a civil war. In the ensuing decades, both parties claimed rightful rule over China and have at times acknowledged the existence of “one China” even as Taiwan transformed into a de facto independent democracy without formally declaring independence.

Today, China’s Communist Party maintains the “reunification” of China — by military force, if necessary — as one of its highest and most sensitive overarching priorities. The leadership responds angrily to diplomatic gestures, including visits by foreign dignitaries, that appear to recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state.

Of the half-dozen visits by cabinet-level U.S. officials since the 1990s, the last came in 2014, when Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy visited.

Trump broke diplomatic norms after his election victory in 2016 when he took a congratulatory call from President Tsai — the first time a U.S. leader had spoken directly to his Taiwanese counterpart since Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

Since then, the Trump administration reinforced ties with Taiwan, including with significant weapons sales, while it pursued a confrontational strategy against Beijing that has accelerated sharply in recent months.

China has responded by issuing hands-off warnings to the U.S. military, dispatching naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait and conducting large-scale military drills that simulate the island’s capture. The tensions have sparked warnings from officials that the risk of military clash over Taiwan is rising precariously.

While a visit by Azar will not be considered as provocative in Beijing as a trip by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for instance, it revolves around a charged, high-profile issue — the coronavirus pandemic — for which the Trump administration has heaped blame on China.

Taiwan has reported fewer than 500 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, while China has reported roughly 84,000 cases and the United States nearly 5 million, the most in the world.