China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has sought to isolate Tsai for her independence-leaning positions.

Chang served briefly as Cabinet chief in the administration of Tsai’s predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, who was favored by Beijing for his policies promoting integration between the sides.

Chang worked as search engine Google’s head of technology in Asia from 2010 to 2012.

The elections are scheduled for Jan. 11.

