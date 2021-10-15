A Chinese fisherman based in Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian, who gave only his surname, Chen, out of concern for legal consequences, said that this year at the peak of the squid season, which usually runs from June to August, fishermen could bring back as much as 400 pounds of squid a night. The squid can sell for up to nearly $5 a pound. The green lights set in the water were effective at luring squid and had become more popular, he said, adding that he uses a 30-watt LED bulb but that larger operations used more powerful lights.