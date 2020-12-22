The reports of a single new case and its particulars — the pilot, a New Zealander, was said to already be coughing during his last flight but did not wear a mask at all times — immediately sparked public consternation as they snapped the island’s record without a domestic transmission. The 253-day streak had been a point of pride for Taiwan’s 23 million people and its leaders.

Taiwanese officials said Tuesday they would cut passenger flights from London by half beginning on Wednesday because they feared the possibility of importing the new, more infectious viral strain that has recently spread in Britain. Taiwanese citizens, meanwhile, fumed about the lax controls surrounding pilots from abroad and whether a new cluster of cases could derail public New Year’s celebrations.

“Wear your masks well and let’s not fumble this now, especially when we’re in a period with a mutation that’s transmitting fast,” Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said Tuesday, showing a flash of frustration. “We need to have stricter controls for pilots. Our measures weren’t actually being implemented.”

Recent cases in Taiwan, China, Australia and elsewhere have underscored how easy it is for the coronavirus to regain a foothold even in places where public health authorities had already contained it through careful isolation and contact tracing policies. Authorities have turned their attention recently to air crew, who are sometimes afforded more relaxed quarantine requirements compared to passengers because they need to fly so frequently.

In Taiwan, for instance, arriving pilots are quarantined for three days and cabin crew for five. New regulations — potentially upping the isolation period to the usual 14 days for most travelers — would be announced later this week, Chen pledged. “We’re definitely going in the direction of stricter,” he said.

At the urging of public health experts, Australian agencies this month imposed strict quarantines in hotels monitored by police after a dozen Chilean crew members were caught partying during a layover in Sydney — and made headlines.

In the most recent case of in Taiwan, authorities believe the New Zealander pilot, who is normally based in Taiwan, returned from a trip to the United States on Dec. 4, and then met a friend, a woman who worked at the Quanta Computer hardware maker, just several days later, between Dec. 8 and 12. The pilot did not report his meeting the woman when asked and it was discovered only when contact tracers “investigated his movements,” Taiwan’s epidemic control center said without giving details about their tracking methodology.

The pilot could be fined up to roughly $2,000 to $10,000 for “refusal, evasion, or obstruction into the investigation,” the center said.

Taiwanese officials, including Premier Su Tseng-chang, urged citizens on Tuesday to remember to wear masks during New Year celebrations but stopped short of calling off any public events. Masks are almost never worn in Taiwan’s packed restaurants, bars and nightclubs and unevenly enforced in busy shopping centers.

Officials earlier this month called on the country to not forget to wear masks or grow complacent heading into the holiday period.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has reported a total of 771 cases and seven deaths.