M110A2 self-propelled howitzers fire during a military exercises in Taichung, central Taiwan, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Taiwan’s military has conducted a live-fire drill on Thursday to show its determination to defend itself from Chinese threats. (Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press)

HSINCHU, Taiwan — Taiwan is holding live-fire military exercises following extended threats against the island by China.

Artillery and assault helicopters fired at targets off the west coast city of Taichung on Thursday, while Mirage fighter jets took off amid rainy conditions from the air base at Hsinchu to the north.

The drills are Taiwan’s first since Chinese President Xi Jinping on Jan. 2 reasserted Beijing’s willingness to use military force to bring self-ruling Taiwan under Chinese control.

The drills also follow a new Pentagon report laying out U.S. concerns about China’s growing military might, underscoring worries about a possible attack against Taiwan.

Taiwan’s independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen has made national defense a priority and has refused China’s demand that she recognize Taiwan as a part of China.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.