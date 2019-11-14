Han faces a tough race in the January 11 election against incumbent Tsai Ing-wen, whom Beijing has sought to isolate politically over her refusal to acknowledge that Taiwan is a part of China.

Han has endorsed a 1992 agreement with Beijing that Taiwan is a part of China, while maintaining its own interpretation of what that means.

He said that is the “best foundation” for interaction between the sides.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD