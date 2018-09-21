FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. Police allege in an affidavit filed Wednesday, Sept. 19, that Wilson had sex with an underage girl and paid her $500 afterward. Austin police Detective Shaun Donovan wrote in a request for a warrant to arrest Wilson on a sexual assault charge. The court filing doesn’t say how old the girl is, but Texas’ age of consent is 17. (Eric Gay, File/Associated Press)

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Authorities in Taiwan have arrested the owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3-D printed guns who is wanted in the U.S. for paying an underage girl for sex, official media reported.

The Central News Agency said Taiwanese police found and arrested Cody Wilson in a hotel in Taipei on Friday evening.

The Taiwanese news agency said the island’s immigration department would make arrangements for Wilson to return to the U.S. as soon as possible.

Police in Austin, Texas, had earlier reported that Wilson’s last known location was Taipei.

Police Cmdr. Troy Officer said Wednesday that before Wilson flew to Taiwan, a friend of the 16-year-old girl had told him that police were investigating the accusation that he had sex with the youth.

Wilson is identified in a U.S. court filing as the owner of Austin-based Defense Distributed. After a federal court barred Wilson from posting the printable gun blueprints online for free last month, he announced he had begun selling them for any amount of money to U.S. customers through his website.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia sued to stop an agreement that the government reached with Defense Distributed, arguing that the blueprints for how to print plastic guns could be obtained by felons or terrorists.

