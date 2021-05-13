Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen urged people to stay calm and not spread misinformation. In a Facebook post, she said rolling blackouts had begun and the power supply would be restored.
“The detailed cause of the accident will be reported to you by the relevant government departments after a complete investigation,” she said. “Before that, please refrain from passing along unverified false messages.”
The blackouts would continue until at least 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and may be continued if needed, Kao said.
Alicia Chen contributed to this report.