Tsai spoke Tuesday after she and her running mate, former Premier William Lai, officially registered for the election accompanied by cheering supporters.

China is believed to strongly favor Tsai’s main opponent in the race, Han Kuo-yu of the Beijing-friendly Nationalist Party.

Since she took office in 1996, Beijing has sought to undermine Tsai’s pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party government with increasing diplomatic and economic pressure.

Self-governing Taiwan split from China in 1949 and transitioned to full democracy in the 1990s.

