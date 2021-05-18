The current outbreak began in April, with one cluster of cases connected to the Novotel in Taoyuan, used as a quarantine center for aviation staff. In early May, three other clusters emerged in Taipei’s Wanhua district, connected to hostess bars and teahouses, as well as in New Taipei City and in Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan. Health officials said the three clusters share the same genetic sequences of the cases in Taoyuan, which suggests a chain of transmission. On Tuesday, officials reported 240 local cases and two new deaths.

