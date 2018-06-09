KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan Taliban have announced a three-day cease-fire over the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a first for the group, following an earlier cease-fire announcement by the government.

A statement released Saturday by the Taliban says they would defend themselves in case of any attack. They say foreign forces are excluded from the cease-fire and Taliban operations would continue against them.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced a weeklong cease-fire with the Taliban to coincide with the holiday.

The government cease-fire will begin on Tuesday and last until around June 19. It does not include al-Qaida or Islamic State group insurgents.

