Taliban suicide bombers and gunmen attacked a major army base in southern Helmand province early Friday, reportedly killing a number of Afghan troops, as a new round of peace talks between U.S. officials and Taliban delegates in Qatar was underway.

Military officials could not confirm the casualty reports, but security sources in Helmand said as many as 20 Afghan security personal may have died.

There were no reports of casualties among the U.S. advisory troops who are housed in the same base, officials said. But the attack, which began before dawn, lasted until midmorning. Afghan forces battled insurgents, armed with grenade launchers, who penetrated the sprawling and heavily fortified joint base.

A Taliban spokesman immediately claimed the attack, which was the group’s second assault on a major military target since peace talks began several months ago. Last month insurgents bombed and attacked an Afghan intelligence agency training compound in a remote area of Wardak province, killing 26 people.

The insurgent spokesman, Qari Mohammad Yousuf Ahmadi, said Friday’s assault had caused serious damage to a fleet of military helicopters parked inside the base. An aide to the Helmand governor denied that claim. He also said there were only nine attackers and all had been killed.

[Afghan forces use artillery to repel multiple Taliban assaults that kill at least 21]

Both sides in the 17-year conflict have continued aggressive actions as the talks have proceeded. A United Nations report last week said civilian casualties had reached a record number of close to 4,000 last year, due to a combination of stepped up U.S. and Afghan airstrikes, insurgent suicide bombings and ground battles in populated areas.

Taliban and U.S. negotiators in Doha paused Friday after three days of discussions, which both sides described as positive. Zalmay Khalilzad, the special U.S. envoy for Afghan peace, said earlier this week that he expected the talks to be “significant,” in part because Taliban leaders had sent a key official, Abdul Ghani Baradar, to head their delegation.

Both sides withdrew for private consultations Friday, while various reports circulated about the content of their joint discussions. Taliban leader had said this week’s meetings would focus on their demand for the total withdrawal of total U.S. troops from Afghanistan, in return for a Taliban guarantee that Afghan soil would not be used against U.S. or foreign interests.

Some media reports said the United States might be proposing to keep some troops in the country for another five years with the Taliban agreeing to join a provisional government. But another spokesman for the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, said in a statement that the report was false “propaganda” by “anti-peace” advocates.

“No talks have been held in the meetings regarding an interim government and elections, nor has the U.S. side proposed anything regarding staying in Afghanistan for four or five years,” he said. There have been separate reports this week that President Trump plans to withdraw about 1,000 troops this year. A total of about 14,000 U.S. forces are stationed in the country.

