A massive car bombing claimed by Taliban forces killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 80 in Ghazni province early Sunday morning, just as Taliban leaders were meeting with Afghan leaders in Qatar after several days of negotiations with U.S. officials there.

A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, said in a message to journalists that the insurgent group had detonated the bomb near a compound of the national intelligence agency in Ghazni city, the conflicted provincial capital about 90 miles southwest of Kabul.

The intelligence agency said two of its employees were killed and 80 people wounded. A Facebook post from the provincial governor’s office put the toll at 12 people dead and 49 wounded, many of them school children.

The attack came one day after the top U.S. negotiator in peace talks with the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, told a group of journalists that the past several days of talks with the insurgents had been “the most productive” since such talks began in September, and that “substantive progress” had been made on the four major issues: withdrawal of foreign forces, Taliban anti-terror guarantees, permanent cease-fire and negotiations among Afghans.

