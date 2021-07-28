According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Wang told Taliban leaders that America’s “hasty withdrawal” from Afghanistan is a mark of its policy failures in the country. China will not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, he said, adding that the Taliban is expected to “play an important role in the process of peace, reconciliation and reconstruction” of the country.
The meeting comes as the Taliban has increasingly been reaching out to countries in the region, in the likely expectation that the movement will soon become a major player in the running of Afghanistan.
While peace talks are underway between representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, they have been stalled, even as the militants have unleased offensives in Afghanistan that have won it new territory.
Chinese leaders also took the opportunity to demand that the Taliban sever all ties with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which Beijing has frequently blamed for attacks in its far western Xinjiang province. The movement “poses a direct threat to China’s national security and territorial integrity,” Wang said, adding that “it is the common responsibility of the international community to fight against ETIM.”
Taliban leaders at the meeting pledged to respect the national security of China, Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, said in a Twitter statement.
China has long been critical of U.S. presence in Afghanistan but recently aired concerns that U.S. military withdrawal could plunge the region into instability and potentially cause security problems along China’s sensitive northwest border.
Human rights violations against the Uyghur population in the northwest territory of Xinjiang have elicited widespread condemnation from the international community and continue to be a major source of tension between the United States and China.
