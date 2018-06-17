Afghan Muslim men offer prayers at the start of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Herat. (Hoshang Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images)

HERAT, Afghanistan – In a dramatic blow to peace after two days of rising hopes across the country, Taliban leaders Sunday brusquely rejected the government’s proposal to extend a three-day ceasefire and said they were ordering all fighters to immediately resume operations against “the foreign invaders and their internal supporters.”

The insurgents’ terse announcement came as thousands of Taliban fighters continued swarming into cities and towns to celebrate the three-day Eid holiday, mingling cordially with civilians and security forces. Many remained armed, however, raising concerns about whether their presence would turn menacing after the current truce expired at midnight.

In Kabul, the capital, a group of insurgents milling in the streets was heard shouting, “Death to America” after the truce extension was rebuffed, according to a video posted on social media by Afghan journalists. In Paktika province, another post said Taliban fighters meeting with local residents had fired shots and torn up Afghan flags. In Zabul province, there were unconfirmed news reports that Taliban fighters had shot several police officers.

Adding to the ominous change in mood, a suicide bomber killed at least 10 people in the eastern city of Jalalabad, detonating outside the governor’s compound where several hundred Taliban members and local officials were meeting to celebrate the third day of the holiday ceasefire.

A nearly identical attack in Jalalabad killed 36 people Saturday. Both were reported to be carried out by the Islamic State militia, which was not included in the truce. The separate group of foreign-backed extremists has competed with the Taliban but also collaborated with them at times.

On Friday and Saturday, dozens of such peaceful gatherings were held in cities and towns across the country, generating hopes that the festive religious atmosphere would create a momentum for peace. But the statement Sunday by a Taliban spokesman rejected that notion. “Our ceasefire was announced for the peacefulness of the people” during Eid, “but it ends this evening,” the statement said.

President Ashraf Ghani announced a unilateral ceasefire one week before Eid, and after the Taliban’s positive response, he called on the group Saturday to extend it beyond the holiday. He also offered to release Taliban prisoners, provide medical aid to their wounded, and even discuss their oft-repeated demands that foreign troops leave the country. American officials praised his offer, and U.S. military officials in Kabul said they would “honor” an extended truce.

Read more

Afghanistan extends cease-fire with Taliban as fighters celebrate Eid with civilians

In remarkable scenes, Taliban fighters join Eid celebrations across Afghanistan as cease-fire begins

After Taliban assault in western Afghanistan, allegations of an Iranian role

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news