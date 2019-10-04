KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban say they have met U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Pakistan capital for the first time since President Donald Trump declared the peace deal ‘dead’ a month ago.

A Taliban official offered few details of Friday’s meeting between Khalilzad and the Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the movement that was ousted in 2001 by the U.S.-led coalition. The official spoke early Saturday on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.