A day earlier, the U.S. State Department said its peace envoy started a fresh round of talks with European, NATO and U.N. allies about ending the war.

Zalmay Khalilzad will later meet with Russian and Chinese representatives “to discuss shared interests in seeing the war in Afghanistan come to an end.”

An earlier round of peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban collapsed in September.

