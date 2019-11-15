Mujahid had no explanation for the no-show.
The three Taliban prisoners include Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s deputy chief Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also leads the fearsome Haqqani militant network. They were to be exchanged for American University of Afghanistan professors, American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks.
Mujahid said the professors are still in Taliban custody.
