In this photo released by the Afghan Presidential Palace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, speaks to U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, third left, at the presidential palace in Kabul. Afghanistan, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. The Afghan president’s office said Monday that Khalilzad shared details of his recent talks with the Taliban in Qatar with Ghani and other Afghan government officials. A statement from the office quotes Khalilzad as saying he held talks about a cease-fire with the Taliban but that there has been no progress yet on that issue. (Afghan Presidential Palace via AP) (Associated Press)

ISLAMABAD — A spokesman for the Taliban says they are not seeking a monopoly on power in a future administration in Afghanistan but are looking for ways to co-exist with Afghan institutions.

Wednesday’s remarks by Shaheen Suhail are the most conciliatory comments to date from the Islamic militant group. He provided them to The Associated Press in an audio message from Qatar, where the Taliban maintain an office.

Suhail says that once U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban want to live with other Afghans, “tolerate one another and start life like brothers.”

He says: “We believe in an inclusive Afghan world, where all Afghans can see themselves in it.”

Suhail’s remarks come as the U.S. envoy tasked with resolving Afghanistan’s 17-year war has reported progress in his talks with the Taliban.

