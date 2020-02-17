This is the first formal statement released by the Taliban since the United States announced a peace deal with the movement on Friday.

Hanafi said “both sides have agreed to sign the agreement by the end of this month,” after making a “favorable environment before signing of the agreement.” What Hanafi appears to be describing is what U.S. negotiators and Afghan government officials are calling a period of reduced violence that approximates a cease-fire and will last seven days.

Hanafi gave no further details on what a “favorable environment” would entail. American and Afghans officials have also been tight-lipped regarding details of the violence reduction.

But some Afghan officials said the reduced violence would be countrywide and all parties to the conflict would halt planned offensive operations. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly.

There is no official word on when the reduction in violence will begin, but it’s expected to begin sometime this week.

If that reduction in violence holds, it will be followed by the signing of a broader U.S.-Taliban agreement under which thousands of U.S. troops will withdraw and the Taliban will begin direct negotiations with Afghan leaders.

Hanafi mentioned talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, but he said such a step would only be taken after a mass prisoner exchange.

“When the process of releasing of 5,000 [Taliban] prisoners … is completed, then intra-Afghan talks will begin,” he said. The Taliban prisoners would be exchanged for 1,000 members of the Afghan security forces, according to Hanafi.

But Afghan officials have said previously that the exchange would be discussed during the intra-Afghan talks and not before.

The broader U.S.-agreement is nearly identical to one negotiated in September that was canceled by President Trump after a Taliban attack that killed a U.S. soldier before it could be signed. The deal would begin the withdrawal of U.S. troops and require the Taliban to pledge not to harbor terrorist groups with the intention of attacking the West.

While a deal has been reached, U.S. officials have cautioned it remains conditional on the outcome of the period of reduced violence.

In a statement released by Ghani’s office Saturday, the Afghan president said “the agreement” will be finalized next week and will have “conditional content.”

Ghani added that he was assured by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mike T. Esper that “no article of the agreement is unconditional.”