ISLAMABAD — The Taliban say they will participate in what they call “intra-Afghan” talks in Moscow among prominent Afghan figures, including former President Hamid Karzai and tribal elders — but no Kabul government officials.

The office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has criticized the meeting in the Russian capital, expected on Tuesday, as a gathering of the power-hungry.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy tasked with resolving Afghanistan’s 17-year war, has been pressing for such a dialogue, even as he holds separate negotiations with the Taliban.

The Taliban refuse to talk to Ghani’s government, which they denounce as a U.S. puppet.

A statement released on Monday by Afghans attending the Moscow meeting describes it as “the first step toward intra-Afghan dialogue.”

The Taliban delegation will be led by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.