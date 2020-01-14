If finalized, the visit would be Trump’s first to India as president. The United States has sought to cultivate India as a partner and potential counterweight to China, and Trump has spoken of his “great admiration” for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In September, the two men appeared together, clasping hands and smiling, at a rally Modi held for Indian-Americans in Houston.

News of the potential visit by Trump to India was first reported by the Hindustan Times and The Hindu, two Indian newspapers.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi declined to comment and referred questions to the White House. An attempt to reach the White House press office was unsuccessful.

The “two sides are in touch” and “trying to work out a mutually convenient date,” said one Indian official. Another said the visit could take place in February or March.

India and the United States have deepened their military and security cooperation in recent years but trade tensions have shadowed the relationship between the world’s two largest democracies.

Last year, Trump withdrew a preferential trade status for certain Indian goods in a sign of U.S. displeasure and India retaliated with tariff hikes of its own. Since then, the two countries have engaged in talks to bridge their trade differences but have yet to resolve them.

While Trump frequently criticizes India’s trade policies, he has hailed his personal rapport with Modi. Like Trump, Modi is a right-leaning nationalist politician who inspires both adulation and opposition. After Trump appeared together with Modi before cheering crowds at a stadium in Houston, Trump likened the Indian leader to rock star Elvis Presley.

