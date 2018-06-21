A dog sleeps in the midst of exile Tibetan school children who participate in a joint yoga session at the Tsuglakhang temple to mark the International Yoga Day in Dharmsala, India, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Dozens of school children and government officials participated in the event. (Ashwini Bhatia/Associated Press)

DEHRADUN, India — Some 50,000 people have gathered with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Himalayan foothills to salute the power of yoga.

Modi, an ardent Hindu nationalist, traveled to the hill town of Dehradun for the fourth International Day of Yoga, and shortly after sunrise was doing yoga exercises with about 50,000 people.

Modi said in a speech that “yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world.”

Tens of thousands more people joined in mass yoga exercises across the country, including staff at the New Delhi airport, middle-class urbanites and students at countless schools.

