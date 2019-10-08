Criticism of the monarchy is taboo, and circulating material deemed insulting to it is punishable by 3-15 years’ imprisonment.
The blocking of traffic for royal vehicles has long been the subject of private grumbling, but recent road congestion unleashed a torrent of tweets with the hashtag #royalmotorcade, some veering into sharper comments. A police statement Tuesday related the arrest to “inappropriate hashtags.”
